UK Election: Three Ghanaians To Serve In British Parliament

Three Ghanaians are set to serve in UK's new Parliament after they won their seats for the Conservative party in the just ended British elections.



The three are; Adam Afriyie who has a Ghanaian father won Windsor for the Conservative taking 64.4% of the vote. Sam Gyimah both of whose parents are Ghanaian won Surrey East for the Conservative party with 59.6% of the vote and Kwasi Kwarteng both of whose parents are Ghanaian won Spelthorne for the Conservative party with 57.3% of the vote.



The Conservatives lost their majority in a snap general that has resulted in a hung parliament. Thursday’s poll showed gains for the opposition Labour Party.



This is seen as a humiliation for PM Minister Theresa May, who chose to call the election to try to strengthen her hand in talks with the EU on Brexit. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn urged her to resign, but she said her party would “ensure” stability in the UK.



“At this time more than anything else, this country needs a period of stability,” Mrs May said.



“And if, as the indications have shown and if this is correct that the Conservative Party has won the most seats and probably the most votes, then it will be incumbent on us to ensure we have that period of stability – and that is exactly what we will do.”



But Theresa May has said she will put together a government with the support of the Democratic Unionists to guide the UK through crucial Brexit talks.



Speaking after visiting Buckingham Palace, she said only her party had the “legitimacy” to govern, despite falling eight seats short of a majority.



Later, she said she “obviously wanted a different result” and was “sorry” for colleagues who lost their seats.