Government Yet To Meet Nkonya, Alavanyo Chiefs Over Disputed Land

Related Stories Chiefs of Nkonya and Alavanyo in the Volta Region say the government is yet to meet with them over its proposal to take over a land the two sides are disputing over, and develop it into a military training camp.



According to them, although some military personnel have been spotted in the area, the government has not communicated its intention of having them permanently established there.



Nana Ampem Darko, the Ankobeahene of Nkonya Traditional Area in an interview on Eyewitness News, said the government may be looking to expand the military operations in the area, adding that the current conflict between the two areas is not necessarily related to the land.



He said the places people were being attacked was very far from the disputed land.



The Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, while contributing to a discussion on how the conflict between the two areas can be resolved, said that the government plans to acquire the disputed land to develop it into a military training camp as a permanent measure to address the issue.



“We on our part, the security, we’ll start training in that particular area, the structures have already been put there, to ensure that the security is permanently present there because we need land to train so if people have land and they give to us to train and they are disputing over it, we will go and use that place to train,” he said.



But Togbega Atakora VII, the Paramount Chief of the Alavanyo Traditional Area, said the military presence currently in the area was only for peacekeeping activities.



Speaking on Eyewitness News, he said they do not fully understand government’s plan for the area in acquiring the disputed land. According to him, the conflict between the two areas has grown to be complex in nature and may require a more dynamic approach to addressing.



“I’m sure they will be discussing with us; and if we have any contribution to make, we will also do. We’ve all been working for peace; but if the government feels that this is the right thing to do, we only have to see what part we would have to play to make sure that it comes to fruition.”



He added that despite the proposal, the local authorities need to be supported to educate their subjects on the need to maintain peace.



The has been heightened tension between the two areas following renewed attacks and reprisal attacks. Barely two weeks ago, two persons were gunned down, while 3 others were left injured after some unknown assailants opened fire on five farmers from Nkonya Ahinkro.