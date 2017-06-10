No Leakage In BECE 2017 Due To Better Supervision – GES

Related Stories Each year, the Basic Education Certification Examination (BECE) is fraught with question leakage. But this year, the story is different. The five-day exams ended without any hint of leaks.



The Ghana Education Service has attributed the development to better “supervision” by Education Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the Director General of Ghana Education Service (GES) and the regional Education Directors.



Speaking Friday, Rev. Jonathan Betty, the Public Relations Officer of GES said “they were all involved in making sure that this year should be one of the best. With their monitoring and strategies and few things that they added have proven really really profitable.



He told Radio Ghana that there is no “exams written [in Ghana] without little leakage,” but said this year’s has “improved” compared to previous years.”



Victor Degraft, Secretary of the heads of Conference of Basic Schools, said “for the first time we are having a smooth BECE as compare to that of previous years. We heard of pocket of leakages, pockets of malpractices, but I believe for this year so far so good.”



He recommended that all stakeholders “must put their shoulders to the wheel” to have examination conducted in a “successful way as it has been done this year.”



A total of 468,053 candidates are sitting for this year’s BECE which ends June 9, 2017.



Out of the total number of candidates, 241,148 are males, while 226,905 are females.



The examination took place at 1,702 centres across the country.