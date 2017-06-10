Why Do You Tolerate Owusu Bempah But Cannot Stand Akua Donkor? - Asks Manasseh

Why do you tolerate Rev. Owusu Bempah but cannot stand Akua Donkor? What's the difference between the two in their utterances?

Their political affiliation? Or is it because one's name is preceded by the hallowed titled that ought to be given to reasonable and spirit-filled men and women who possess and speak the edifying wisdom of God to guide, rebuke and lead His chosen people to eternal salvation? How different are the positions of the two on Major Mahama's death?

Is it because one suggested that the former president's evil spiritual manipulation to attain power caused Captain Mahama's death while the other blamed the current president for the death? How different are the two?