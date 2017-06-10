Man Chops Off Girlfriend’s Hand

Related Stories A young man identified as Joshua Tei popularly known as Nkombo has hacked off his girlfriend's hand at Aponoapono in the Suhum Municipality in the Eastern Region following a misunderstanding.



The 20-year-old victim, known only as Patience, narrated to Accra100.5 FM’s Kofi Michel that she was in church when she received a call in the evening of Friday, June 9.



Upon exiting the church building to receive the call, her boyfriend emerged from a nearby bush, assaulted her and hacked off her hand.



Some eyewitnesses confirmed the incident. The police are investigating the matter. Source: classfmonline.com