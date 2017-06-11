Police Hunt For Man Who Severed Girlfriend’s Hand

Related Stories Police in the Eastern region have declared a 24-year-old farmer Joseph Teye wanted, for allegedly cutting off the left arm of his girlfriend at Aponoapono a village near Suhum on Saturday.



He reportedly accused the victim of infidelity and went into hiding soon after he committed the heinous crime.



The victim, 20-year-old Patience Tei, who was in church was said to have received a phone call and when she stepped out to receive the call, her boy friend suddenly emerged and chopped off her hand with a machete.



She’s currently on admission at the Suhum Government Hospital receiving treatment.



The Eastern Regional Police PRO, ASP Ebenezer who confirmed the incident said the police have declared the suspect wanted and have vowed to arrest him to face the full rigours of the law.



He said the police will need the support of residents of Aponoapono and surrounding areas to make the arrest of the suspect possible.