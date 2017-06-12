Bawumia Preaches Religious Tolerance

Related Stories Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, has fraternized with the Muslim community in Tamale with a call for religious tolerance.



He said the role of religious leaders in nation building could not be underestimated, hence his call. Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia was in the Northern Region as part of his nationwide Ramadan fellowship tour.



He visited Hajia Mariam Alolo Islamic Institute at Sabonjida, and later networked with some Muslim Clerics at the Regional Coordinating Council.



He praised them for their spiritual guidance and counselling required for national coherence, and said the government was committed to funding Arabic education in line with circular tutelage.



Dr. Alhaji Bawumia promised to give Hajia Mariam Alolo’s Arabic Institute a pickup vehicle, and help solve their myriad problems upon the management’s request. A Deputy Instructor of the Institute, Hajia Ayi, praised Allah for crowning Dr. Alhaji Bawumia as the Veep.



“Allah has answered our prayers for making Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia the vice-President of the Republic of Ghana. This is a blessing to the Muslim community in Ghana.”



Kumbungu chief’s palace



Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia also paid a courtesy call on the chief of Kumbungu at his palace.



He reaffirmed government’s commitment to fulfill its 2016 campaign promises including the “One village-one dam, one district-one factory and free SHS policies.”



The Vice President promised farmers of subsidized fertilizer and affordable farm implements needed to improve food security.



Kumbungu Naa Iddrisu Abu admonished government to give the district a major facilitate. He mentioned good road network, staff bungalows and expansion of infrastructure at the Kumbungu Senior High School as some of the priority projects.



Kumbungu Naa Iddrisu Abu also appealed to government to build a modern health facility there.



