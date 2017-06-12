Family Of Police Officer Mistakenly Shot Dead By Colleagues Get GH5, 000

Related Stories Senior Police officers accompanied by junior personnel in the Northern regional command on Friday June 9, 2017, donated an amount of GH5, 000 to the wife and child of a police officer shot dead by police patrol team in a case of mistaken identity



The incident occurred on the Tamale -Kintampo expressway days before the fatal lynching of late Maxwell Adam Mahama at Denkyire Oboase. An insurer, Unique insurance company in the regional capital, Tamale, also donated same amount to the widow making GH¢10,000 for the tragedy that befell the family and the police service.



Lance Corporal Robert Ackah was escorting travelers from Tamale to the southern sector when his colleagues mistook him as an armed robber and fired at him to death. The bus he was escorting was notified of an ongoing armed robbery attack on the highway and so the police officer was high on alert.



Midway into the journey, Corporal Ackah allegedly alighted from the bus and begun firing in the air and proceeded to mount a chase at the fleeing robbers. While he was still at the scene of the attack, a police patrol team from the Brong Ahafo region who had also heard of the attack and was rushing to pursue the robbers gunned him down after seeing him at the scene with an Ak47 riffle.



He was, however, identified as a police officer when his Identification Card (ID) was found on him by the killers.



Speaking at the residence of the murdered law enforcer in Gumani, Regional Police Commander, ACP Patrick Adusei Sarpong said the service has been commiserating with the family since the sad incident and was there now to donate an amount of GH¢10,000 to the widow.



Commander ACP Sarpong also shared condolences from the Inspector General of Police and told the family a package from the Inspector General would follow soon.



“Once more to give the family and express gratitude, condolences and sympathy and to let them know that we will never leave them alone and therefore we made a personal donation that is from the police to the wife and the child. “In addition to that unique insurance having seen the good things the police are doing to the public added another GH¢5, 000 to the money…so in all, we have GH¢10,00 presented to the office and the child this morning and they have the sympathies and condolences”, ACP Adusei consoled the bereaved.



