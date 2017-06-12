Ex-Military Officer Arrested for Narcotic offences

Related Stories A man in his thirties lost his life in a shoot-out with the Tema police patrol team, Mr. Joseph Benefo Darkwah, Public Relations Officer



(PRO) for the Tema Regional Police Command, told journalists.



Mr. Darkwah said that the patrol team chanced upon a group of young men smoking dried leaves at about 10:30pm on Thursday at a spot known as “Top Ten Club” close to Banners of Grace Ministries, Tema.



He said one of the men fired a gun twice at the Police in an attempt to escape interrogation and hit a police constable in the process.



The Constable returned fire which hit the neck and shoulder of the suspect.



The PRO said the two were rushed to the Tema General Hospital where the Constable was treated and discharged, but the suspect was declared dead.



Mr. Darkwah said a search on the suspects revealed MP 22 pistol loaded with 15 rounds of live ammunitions and one live ammunition in the chamber.



They also retrieved four spent shells and 12 live ammunitions upon further search.



The Police also impounded a Kia Saloon car and two motorbikes.



The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital Morgue awaiting autopsy, as the Tema Regional Command begins a full scale investigation into the incident.