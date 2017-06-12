Thanksgiving Service Held For Late Major Mahama (Video)

Related Stories A thanksgiving service was held on Sunday, June 11 in honour of the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama at the Light House Chapel International, Qodesh at North Kaneshie in Accra.



In attendance were the Senior Minister; Yaw Osafo Marfo, the Defence Minister; Dominic Nitiwul, Chief of Defence Staff; Major General Obed Akwa, General Commanding Officer (GCO) of the Southern Command of the Ghana Armed Forces; Brigadier General Thomas Oppong Peprah, family members, representatives of the Ghana Armed Forces as well as members of the public.



Bishop Eddie Fabin of the Light House Chapel International through his preaching encouraged family members of the late Major Maxwell Mahama to remain firm, strong and not be afraid because God will lead them and restore their souls. He further stated that the best thing the family can do when in distress is to sing the Lord’s song and that will be their refuge and restore happiness back to them.



Major Maxwell Adam Mahama was on Friday, June 9 buried at the Military Cemetery after a burial service was held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.



The military officer was brutally lynched and partly burnt on May 29 by some residents of Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region who claimed they mistook him for an armed robber. An alarm raised by an alleged snail seller after she saw Major Mahama’s handgun resulted in the ambush and murder of the soldier who had been deployed to the area to check the activities of illegal miners.





Meanwhile, final funeral rites will be held at Bole from 13th – 15th June 2017 and Tumu from 16th – 18th June 2017 respectively.



So far more than forty suspects have been arrested and some remanded in police custody in connection with the Major’s demise.





