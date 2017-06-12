AMA Demolishes Structures At Illegal Dumping Site

Related Stories The Accra Metropolitan Assembly at the weekend demolished authorised structures at the illegal dumping site near the International Central Gospel Church at Abossey Okai in Accra.



This follows an earlier warning by the AMA to the squatters to vacate the area and stop dumping of refuse at the site by June 2.



The demolishing exercise was carried out in collaboration with the Greater Accra Regional Police Command led by Chief Superintendent Kwesi Ofori, the Operational Commander, to provide security.



Speaking with the Ghana News Agency, Chief Supt Ofori said due to the presence of squatters in the area, reported cases of crime had increased along the Mortuary Road.



Mr Anthony Mensah, the AMA Waste Management Director announced the closure of the dumpsite at a news conference in Accra on May 24 and ordered the squatters to relocate.



He said a programme had been outlined by the AMA to realize President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa, hence the demolishing.