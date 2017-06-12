Tamale Teaching Hospital CEO Fired...

Related Stories The CEO of the Tamale Teaching Hospital has been sacked.



Dr Prosper Akanbong, according to Class News sources, will be replaced by Dr David Zaawumya Kolbila, who is a gynaecologist and a lecturer at the University for Development Studies Medical School.



Dr Akanbong was appointed in September 2014 to succeed Dr Ken Sagoe at the time.



A handing over ceremony on Monday 12 June was thrown into confusion as Dr Akanbong expressed reservations about the manner in which he was being kicked out.



Mohammed Gaddafi, said Dr Akanbong was informed of the appointment of a new CEO by the Ministry of Health through a letter even though the letter was silent on his fate.



He, therefore, says he will not leave office until he receives a letter from the appointing authority to clarify his status.







