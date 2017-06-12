Fire At Pioneer Food Cannery Kills 2

Related Stories The Pioneer Food Cannery (PFC) has shut down following a fire outbreak at the facility on Sunday that killed two people.



A number of casual workers were on an afternoon shift at the time the fire started on Sunday.



Workers of the company have been asked to stay home.





























