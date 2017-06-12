 
Fire At Pioneer Food Cannery Kills 2
 
12-Jun-2017  
The Pioneer Food Cannery (PFC) has shut down following a fire outbreak at the facility on Sunday that killed two people.

A number of casual workers were on an afternoon shift at the time the fire started on Sunday.
 
Workers of the company have been asked to stay home.
 
 
 
Source: Daily Graphic
 
 

