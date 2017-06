Related Stories The founder and leader of the Heavens Gate Ministry International, Nicholas Osei popularly known as ‘Kumchacha’ has defended the use of bodyguards by Pastors in Ghana.



According to him, the use of bodyguards by men of God are smart moves as Pastors may get killed by persons who do not like them or their preaching.



He claimed that Jesus Christ was aware of this that is why he cause Peter to even keep a knife on him.



Watch the video below:





