GRIDCo Faults Result In Mass Blackouts

Technical challenges confronting the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) resulted in widespread blackouts in GRIDCo-served regions on Monday evening.

An announcement from the Electricity Company of Ghana confirmed the challenges and noted that GRIDCo engineers were working to restore power. Reports indicate that the power in some areas of the various affected regions returned after a while. On May 3, Ghana witnessed a nationwide blackout as a result of a surge of power leading to the loss of a number of GRIDCo generators across the country and the subsequent loss of power. It took over 12 hours to fully restore power at the time. Source: citifmonline.com