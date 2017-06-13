Murder of Major Mahama: Twelve (12) On Police Wanted List...

Related Stories The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has mounted an intensive search for the arrest of 12 key suspects for their alleged major roles in the gruesome murder of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama at Denkyira-Obuasi in May this year.



Some of the key suspects, still at large, are alleged to have fired shots at Major Mahama from a double-barrelled gun they were wielding, while others rushed to buy petrol and set the body of the deceased ablaze.



The key suspects



The suspects include Yaw Amankwa, alias Bulla; Akwesi Asante; Nana Kwadjo, alias Nana Edjo; John Boakye, Unit Committee Member, and a trader whose name was given only as Sarah, married to Kwaku Brefo, a motorbike rider in the town.



The others are Kwaku Diesel, Kaya Rasta and the rest whose names were given only as Daddy, Boadu, Ahinkra, Tikwa and Attipar.



According to the Director General of the CID, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Bright Oduro, so far the police had arrested other suspects, with the exception of the 12 main actors in the murder.



He indicated that all the 52 suspects had been arraigned but their pleas were not taken and they had been remanded to re-appear before the court on a later date. They are currently assisting the police in their investigations.



Identified



DCOP Bright Oduro said the 12 suspects were identified in the video holding guns at the scene, while others were seen pouring petrol on the body of the deceased and setting it ablaze.



He said further interrogation of the 52 arrested suspects revealed that some of them used blocks, sticks, stones and other implements but those who played the major roles leading to the death of Major Mahama were the 12 currently on the police wanted list.



He said apart from the fractures on the head of Major Mahama, there were bullet wounds on his body, giving a clear indication that the suspects fired shots at the deceased before setting his body ablaze.



The director general reiterated his call on all the suspects who were still at large to report themselves in their own interest at the CID Headquarters in Accra or the nearest police station.



Background



Reports said the deceased, about 8 a.m. on Monday, May 29, 2017, left his detachment base at Diaso for a 20-kilometre walk in civilian clothing but carried his sidearm.



According to the police, Major Mahama walked on the main asphalted Diaso-Dominase-Ayanfuri road and on reaching the outskirts of Denkyira-Obuasi, he saw a number of women selling food items on the roadside. He stopped, interacted with them and even bought some snails.



While Major Mahama was taking money from his pocket to pay for the snails, a woman, now identified as Akosua Takyiwaa, aka Maame Bono, from whom he had bought the snails, spotted his sidearm. After he had left, she called the assembly member for Denkyira-Obuasi on phone and informed him of what she had seen.



The police said by that time, the message had spread that an armed robber had been sighted and other people had come around, wielding all forms of implements, and they started attacking Captain Mahama.



“The officer made efforts to explain his identity, while at the same time attempting to flee from his attackers,” the police said.



He was killed around 10 a.m. on that same day, May 29, 2017 after being brutally assaulted with clubs, machetes and cement blocks.



The police got to the scene of the murder at 10:30 a.m. to pick the corpse.



Laid to rest



Ghanaians from all walks of life, clad in the traditional black and red mourning attire to signify their deep sorrow, last Friday thronged the forecourt of the State House in Accra to bid farewell to the young and promising soldier.



The atmosphere at the forecourt was solemn, with mourners in a sombre mood reflecting on the unfortunate incident which offended the collective conscience of the Ghanaian people.



Tears flowed



Tears flowed from all angles and not a single person at the funeral ground had dry eyes as the casket containing the remains of the late Major, draped in the national colours, was raised from the centre where it had been for the funeral service to begin his final journey.



The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, led a high-powered government delegation to the grounds, which also included the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and his wife, Mrs Samira Bawumia, to pay their last respects to the late Major.



Former President John Dramani Mahama was present and he laid a wreath on behalf of the family.



Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, the Speaker of Parliament, members of the clergy, among other dignitaries, were also present.