Adwoa Safo Supports Women Groups With GH¢50,000 Interest-Free Loan

Related Stories Member of Parliament for Dome/Kwabenya, Lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo, has gone to the aide of her constituents by giving out soft loans totaling GH¢50,000.00 to various women groups, mostly, traders.



Over one hundred women in the constituency were each given GH¢500.00 in phase one of the project.



Phase two of project which is expected to be rolled in two months, according to the Minister of State in charge of Public Procurement and Deputy Majority Leader, will capture over 200 women in the constituency.



The interest free loan is leant to cushion the women in their trade so as to improve on their standard of living.



They are supposed to pay back the loan at a rate of GHc10.00 every week.



Second Vice-Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a government appointee, Mary Odonkor, told journalists on the sidelines of the event on Monday that the soft loan was borne out of the numerous challenges women in the constituency are encountering.



“They (women) have been coming to the honourable Deputy Majority Leader’s office with all kinds of problems ranging from school fees, rent, hospital bills, start-up capital among others. So, Hon. Adwoa Safo sat down with the constituency executives to analyze all these and we she came out with this initiative to assist them with this soft loan. All of them are already working so this money is meant to cushion them a bit and we believe that it will go a long way to improve on their standard of living”, she noted.



The initiative, Kasapafonline.com learnt, was one of the campaign promises Hon. Adwoa Safo made to the women.



One of the beneficiaries, Margaret Addae, who spoke to Kasapafonline.com expressed delight about intervention.



She was hopeful that the loan will help her to expand her business to enable her take very good care of her children.





