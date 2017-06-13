GWCL Cuts Water Supply To Firms Over GHC40m Debt

Related Stories The Ashanti North branch of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has suspended water supply to both state and private institutions in the area over unpaid bills.



The Manager of GWCL for Ashanti North, Ing. Gilbert Quaye who made the revelation, indicated that some state and private institutions are indebted to the company to the tune of GHC44,308,184.



Speaking during a visit by the Ashanti Regional Minister, who was on a familiarisation tour, Mr. Quaye made reference to documentation indicating that 375 Government institutions, and other private firms owed the GWCL GH¢20,998,512 and ¢23,309,671 respectively.



Expressing concerns over the development, Mr. Quaye said : “…there are problems with payment… mostly our MDAs, they don’t pay us. The schools and hospitals too don’t pay. In Tafo [the Tafo Government Hospital], for more than two years, they have not been paying.



It is a problem and I am not giving them water,” the Manager told the Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah. Mr. Quaye also highlighted the impact human activities are having on the company’ s ability to meet water demand.



“Going to Akom and Ahenkro, you will see materials being placed on our pipelines.” As a result, the Offinso District has been without water for about two to three weeks “because of damage to that pipeline” he said.



Mr. Quaye also noted problems with the Barekese transmission line as a result of encroachment, which according to him, could hinder water supply in Kumasi if not checked. “We have a transmission line that brings water from Barekese to water reservoirs which supply the whole of Kumasi but sometimes there is encroachment on the Barekese transmission line which creates problems.” “When the Barekese pipeline gets destroyed, no water will come here and if no water comes here, then Kumasi will be without water,” Mr. Quaye added.