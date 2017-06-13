Billionaire Mike Adenuga's Son Has A Message For All Those Sliding Into His DM

Related Stories Paddy Adenuga is the son of billionaire businessman, Mike Adenuga. According to him, this is a subtle message to all the people sliding into his DM.









Mike Adenuga & Dangote Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.