Fall Army Worms Fast Spreading In Nkoranza Municipality

Related Stories Fall army worms have destroyed 743 hectres of maize farms and fast spreading in the Nkoranza Municipality of Brong-Ahafo Region.



Mr Simon Badu-Yeboah, the Nkoranza South Municipal Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that more than 300 farmers had been affected.



He said the worms had spread to 32 farming communities and added that the Ministry of Food and Agriculture had supplied chemicals to fight the worms.



Mr. Badu-Yeboah said his outfit had dispatched personnel to undertake surveillance in the farms as a means to control the spread of the army worms.



Mr Denis Amenga Abugri, the Municipal Director of MOFA, told the GNA that a spraying gang had been formed to spray the affected farms.



He urged farmers in the Municipality to report any sign of infestation to his office for the necessary action to be taken.