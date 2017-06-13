We Will Intensify Galamsey Fight - Henry Quartey

Related Stories Regardless of the seeming resistance and recent rancorous posturing of illegal miners against the country’s efforts to evacuate illegal mining activities, the deputy minister for the interior Mr. Henry Quartey has renewed government’s resolve to deal with the issue entirely.



Addressing the media in Accra yesterday, Mr. Quartey sounded that “the fight against Galamsey is not a nine-day wonder. This government has plans of completely eradicating this menace, pursuing and dealing with perpetrators”.



He said that government, partnering with the security forces, will engage any known legal means to clamp down on the activities of the illegal miners irrespective of their nationality, tribe or political affiliations. He said that government remains resolute to the fight and will not let issues like the atrocious murder of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama terrify them in pursuing and prosecuting anybody found culpable.



The Minister disclosed that plans and processes were on going to improve security and intensify community policing as well as police familiarity in the Galamsey operating areas.



The Minister who was addressing the press and stakeholders at the Global Week of Action against Gun violence conference under the theme “The Road to Development and Peace Begins with Silencing the Guns” also decried the insane records of illegal gun possession and violence in the country and reiterated Ghana’s commitment to the implementation of the Arms Trade Treaty and the Sustainable Development Goals in addition to other arms control instruments such as the UN Program of Action, International Tracing Instrument and the Firearms Protocol.



He echoed illegality and primitiveness of mob- justice having no place in a civilized community and how government would impartially investigate the perpetrators, arrest and put them before court.



The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Christine Evans-Klock also addressing the meeting said “if Ghana wants to maintain its push towards creating a resilient and robust economy to propel national development, then the country must deal the menace of small arms and light weapons and its potential to fuel violent conflicts in its communities”.



She noted that conflicts in some parts of Ghana and the heightened sense of insecurity in some West African countries have dire consequences on people and on prospects for development.



Youth unemployment, she said was one of the root causes of insecurity across the countries in West Africa; unmet expectations of young people for good jobs, opportunities to start their businesses and continue their education, led to frustrations and can make young people vulnerable to those who would exploit them for political purposes.



