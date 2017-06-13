BECE Graduates Urged To Avoid Unhealthy Lifestyles

Related Stories Madam Diana Attaa Kusiwaa, the Nkoranza South Municipal Chief Executive, has called on Junior High School graduates to avoid unhealthy lifestyles as they await their results.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Madam Kusiwaa said there is the need to avoid joining bad peers who could ruin their future.



She said the free senior high school education programme was meant for them to achieve high academic laurels and asked the graduates to concentrate on their books while they wait for their results.



Madam Kusiwaa cautioned the girls among the graduates against pre-marital sex and warned the boys against alcoholism.



She urged parents to be mindful of the movements of their wards such that they don’t engage in live styles that could endanger their lives.