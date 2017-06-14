Sophia Akuffo’s Vetting Moved To Friday

Related Stories The Chief Justice nominee Justice Sophia Akuffo will face the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Friday June 16, 2017, instead of Monday June 19, the second deputy speaker of parliament Joe Osei Wusu has disclosed.



President Akufo-Addo appointed Justice Akuffo to replace chief justice Georgina Theodora Wood who retired on June 7, 2017.



The Committee is already assessing past judgments of Justice Akuffo and her publications to be better informed about her performance at the Supreme Court.



She was scheduled to face the appointments committee on Monday June, 19, but the date for vetting has been moved forward by the committee.



Mr. Osei Wusu added that each member of the committee will be allocated 20 minutes each to question Mrs. Akuffo.



Profile



Sophia A.B. Akuffo has been a Judge of the Supreme Court of Ghana for the past two decades.



Sophia Akuffo trained as a lawyer under Nana Akufo-Addo who had her Masters in Law (LLM) from the Havard University in the United States.



She has been a member of the Governing Committee of the Commonwealth Judicial Education Institute and the Chairperson of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Task Force.



In January 2006 she was elected one of the first judges of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights initially elected for two years, she was subsequently re-elected until 2014 and is at present serving as Vice-President of the Court.



She has written The Application of Information & Communication Technology in the Judicial Process – the Ghanaian Experience, a presentation to the African Judicial Network Ghana (2002).



One of her famous cases is when she presided over the Montie 3 in 2016.



