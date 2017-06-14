CID To 'Interrogate' Widow Of Late Major Mahama

Related Stories The widow of slain Major Maxwell Adam Mahama is to be interrogated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, Spokesperson for the CID has said.



ASP Olivia Turkson said this forms part of on-going investigations into the dastardly manner in which the army officer was killed at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region on May 29.



In an interview on Asempa FM Tuesday, she said they are still pursuing leads which will enable them to prosecute those arrested.



The late Major Mahama was buried last Friday at the Military Cemetry in Osu after a state funeral at the forecourt of the Banquet Hall. He was murdered while on national assignment at Denkyira-Obuasi.



The residents said they mistook him for an armed robber after he was spotted with a weapon and killed him.



The action by the residents has been condemned with a renewed preparedness by the country to end all forms of mob justice. The list of persons who allegedly played a role in the horrid murder of the fallen hero has risen to 52. There are currently 44 males and eight females in police custody



Between last Thursday and Friday, at least 16 out of the 52 suspects have been put before an Accra High Court. They include a nursing mother whose child has been given to a police officer to take care of.



Although police are still investigating what led to the brutal killing, there has been discrepancies regarding the turn of events.



The official report by the police said the officer who loves to keep fit had gone for his usual morning jogging around 8:30 am when he was attacked by the mob. However, the tribute by his wife, Barbara Mahama is said to infer something else.



“Yo, what was for breakfast” was the last message I sent you on Monday at 9:12 am after we spoke at 6 am and you said you were going to have your bath.



"For the first time in my life, I experienced a ripping heart on Monday night, I woke up to throw up, I had tummy issues too, I just felt sick,”' was the opening sentences of Mrs Mahama's tribute.



To this ASP Turkson told KABA that the account by Mrs Mahama presents an important component which will assist the CID in their investigation.



She added that they are not in a hurry to interrogate her as she needs time to deal with the traumatic incident, although some seniors officers have spoken to her.



“What is important is that we know the situation she was in, what she was going through and we shall invite her,” she said.



She stated that the widows tribute provided them with useful information but their priority is arresting all those connected to the murder and putting them before the law.