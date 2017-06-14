Widow Of Major Mahama Wears Broad Smile For The First Time

Related Stories Twenty-Seven (27) year old widow of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama, over the weekend wore her first broad smile since the sudden demise of her husband weeks ago at Debkyira-Boase in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region.



Barbara Mahama, who appeared distraught over the gruesome incident never, wore a cheerful face even when prominent members of the clergy were at her disposal counseling her over the unfortunate incident.



It appears she is now beginning to accept the reality that her husband she referred to as her “King” is no more and therefore has been compelled by the situation to take solace in the lord.



“Yo, what was for breakfast” was the last message I sent you on Monday at 9:12 am after we spoke at 6am and you said you were going to have your bath. For the first time in my life, I experienced a ripping heart on Monday night, I woke up to throw up, I had tummy issues too, I just felt sick”, she revealed in her tribute to the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama.



Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police say they will at the appropriate time interrogate Barbara Mahama, widow of the late Major Maxwell Mahama, as part of on-going investigations into his gruesome killing at small mining town at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region, by a mob led by an assemblyman in the area.



ASP Olivia Turkson told Accra-based Asempa Fm that it is part of processes that will result to leads to arrest and prosecute of those who participated in the Major Mahama’s killing. There are inconsistencies about events in the lead up to his murder, while initial report claimed he was on a jogging exercise before being caught by the mob, tribute by his wife suggested otherwise. Mrs. Mahama said the husband had informed her he was going to take his bath around 6am.



“What is important is that we know the situation she was in, what she was going through and we shall invite her.” She said