Woman Bolts With 5 Months Baby After Deceiving Girl With Eggs

The Police in the Ashanti region are on a manhunt for a woman who stole the baby of a trader at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) junction in Kumasi.



The mother of the lost baby admits to have left the baby in the care of her eleven year old daughter to attend to a customer.



The alleged baby thief approached the eleven year old girl to by her eggs and offered to carry the baby while she went to get the merchandise.



The mother only returned to the sad story of her stolen baby with no trace of the strange woman.



Disclosing the information in a distress message to the media, the Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Region Police Command, Juliana Obeng beckoned the general public to be on the lookout for any suspicious person found with possession of a five months old baby to the police.