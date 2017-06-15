Top Businessman’s Name Pops Up In Kumasi Hotel Murder

Related Stories A Kumasi-based businessman has been fingered as a key suspect by the family of the 78-year-old hotel owner who was stabbed to death on Monday.



Relatives of late Anthony Owusu Adomako, who suspect contract killing, have since filed a complaint with the police. They cite the businessman (name withheld) as a close business associate of the murdered hotel owner.



Relatives point to previous violent exchanges between Mr Adomako and his business partner as grounds for their suspicion in the callous murder.



They say before his death Mr Adomako accused the suspect of cheating him in a business deal amounting to some thousands of Ghana cedis.



A few weeks before the attack that cost the life of Mr Adomako, a disagreement erupted between the two over the failure of the businessman to fully honour his part of that deal, the relatives say.



The proprietor of Coconut Guest House died on arrival at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after a masked man stabbed him several times in the lobby of the hotel at about 11 p.m. on Monday.



A receptionist on duty had led the assailant at knife-point from the reception to the lobby where Mr. Owusu Adomako was relaxing after close of work.



The 52-year-old receptionist reportedly locked the deceased and the assailant in whilst he sought help unsuccessfully from outside.



Police have confirmed receipt of information from the family which is likely to influence their investigations but they will not give details.



Public Relations Officer at the Ashanti Regional Command, ASP Juliana Obeng, says the family has given police some clues. “They [family] have spoken to us but it is something that we want to keep under our sleeves,” she said.



According to her, police could sooner or later go after the businessman who Nhyira News sources say owns a chain of businesses scattered across the Ashanti Region capital and other parts of the country.



“We are in touch with the family...They have given us some leads and at the appropriate time we are going to move on that lead or that piece of information that the family has given us,” she said.



Meanwhile, the Coconut Guest House remains closed.



