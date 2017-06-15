24-Yr-Old Zambian Woman Jailed For Going Naked From The Waist Up In Protest Against Opposition Leader's Incarceration

Related Stories A Zambian woman has been sentenced to 21 days in prison for indecent exposure. Shila Hamukale, who is a supporter of the United Party for National Development (UPND), had staged a lone protest at Monze bus station wearing absolutely nothing on top...



In a 41 seconds video shared online, Hamukale is seen bouncing around and bragging that she is a “matako (buttocks) ya Monze” (which loosely means dependable lady around town) while demanding that the incarcerated UPND president Hakainde Hichilema be released. She went on to warn that if Hichilema is not released, she will undress so that President Edgar Lungu sees her.



24-year-old Hamukale was arrested on 8th June, 2017 and she was yesterday found guilty of “Idling and disorderliness" by The Monze Magistrate court. Asides being sentenced to 21 days in jail, she was also asked to pay a fine of K12