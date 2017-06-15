GH¢10m Fraud: Tepa Nursing College Principal Faces Police Today

Related Stories The Tepa Divisional Police command has invited the principal of the Tepa Nursing and Midwifery Training College to appear before it today, Thursday June 15, 2017 to answer questions of fraud allegations leveled against her.



Victoria Amoah and an accountant of the college Asamoah Richard were cited in an alleged GHS10 million fraud.



The two administrative members allegedly used fake receipts and invoices to milk the government institution during every admission year, according to investigations by Ultimate FM.



The alleged corrupt practice began in 2011 two years after the college was established.



A letter inviting Madam Amoah to the divisional police command read in parts that “You are therefore invited together with your Accountant and Administrative Officer to meet this command on 15/06/17 at 09.00hrs for a discussion.”



A former board chairman of the college, Nana Adusei Atwenewa Ampem I said he was aware of the alleged fraud against the principal and that he reported the development to the Health Ministry for investigation to be conducted.



This, he said, he did in a letter to Mr. Segbefia but nothing was done about it.



“So this thing has come to me before and I wrote to the then Minister of Health Alex Segbefia in 2016 when it came to my notice. So we were just waiting for the ministry’s response, they have not replied to me yet,” he told Ultimate FM.



But speaking Wednesday on Morning Starr, Mr. Segbefia disclosed he does not remember receiving any letter from the former board chairman of the college, who is also the chief of the Tepa Traditional Council.



“[But that] is not to say the letter was not brought in. Maybe it was but I do not remember,” he told Morning Starr host Francis Abban.