Nigerian Arrested For Human Trafficking

A 35-year old Nigerian, Utham Nasir Ismail, has been arrested by Immigration Officers at the Aflao Border Post for attempting to traffic two Ghanaian girls through the Togo border to board a flight to Saudi Arabia.



The girls, ages 19 and 21 were rescued from the suspected trafficker who initially claimed to be a trader who buys Woodin clothes and ginger to sell in Nigeria from Ghana.



According to Senior Inspector Gifty Amgborm, Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Public Affairs Unit-Headquarters in Accra, the girls were recruited from their hometowns by the help of an illegal recruiting agency to send them to Saudi Arabia to work as domestic workers.



She said upon interrogation, it was discovered that the girls were from Ejisu in the Ashanti Region and Krachi in the Volta Region.



“Mr. Ismail is said to have acquired Ghanaian passports for his alleged victims and also secured for them Saudi Arabian working permit to enable them stay and work in that country for a monthly salary equivalent to GHC1000 upon their arrival.



“Further information gathered indicates that, the suspected trafficker has been aiding other groups of girls outside the country for some time now,” she added.



Ismail is now in the custody of the Anti-Human Smuggling and Trafficking in Persons (AHSTIP) Unit of the GIS assisting with investigations.



Senior Inspector Amegborme said the arrest was as a result of prudent measures the GIS put in place to tighten security at its borders to ensure that trafficking in persons was curtailed.



“The Service wishes to caution the general public not to fall prey to agents who promise them non-existent juicy and lucrative job offers in the Gulf areas and also to be aware that all persons without proper and legal exit documentation from the Labour Department to travel to the Gulf areas, shall be arrested and prosecuted accordingly,” she added.