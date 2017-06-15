Child Trafficking Is A Concern For All Humanity - US Ambassador

Related Stories Child trafficking challenges the core values of humanity, the US Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Robert P. Jackson has said.



He said this unfortunate act erodes the dignity and selfworth of victims and leads them into the world of many uncertainties.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after touring Madanfo Ghana Children's Shelter, (MGCS) a Ho-based child rehabilitation and reintegration not-for-profit organisation, Mr Jackson said effect child trafficking goes beyond doing chores.



He said the denial of education and other abuses on such wards should not be countenanced in this era as it is counter-productive and demeaning.



The Ambassador said in this vain, a GHC 20 million child protection compact has been established and this is in its second year of offering remedial havens to victims under child-related Non Governmental Organisations (NGO).



He said various NGOs in the region are beneficiaries of the compact and this includes the Madina Shelter.



"As Ghana's motto was crafted in Freedom and Justice" he said it behoves all major actors to do more towards eliminating the demeaning practice.



Mr Jackson said his outfit is investing heavily in health, energy and education in the region.

Specifically, he said, the Isolation Ward at the Regional hospital is a beneficiary of the compact and about 500 medical practitioners throughout the country would be trained in Ho.



He said as part of the compact several CHPS compounds would be retooled and new ones constructed.

Mr Jackson said several primary schools have been constructed and teaching materials supplied.



He said over 2.1 million books in various Ghanaian languages were supplied to public schools last year and some one million books would be distributed by close of year.



Mr Emmanual Kumadey, Country Director of MGCS, thanked the Ambassador and his entourage for their continued support to the society.