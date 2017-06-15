Fulani Herdsman Absconds With 40 Cows And Motorbike

Related Stories Mr Seidu Fuseini, a Fulani Herdsman based in Tatale in the Northern Region has allegedly absconded with 40 cows and a motorbike belonging to some of the residents who gave him the cattle to take care of.



The herdsman is suspected to have rustled the cattle to either Togo, Benin, Nigeria or Burkina Faso.

Mr Kalingnu Yaachie, one of the owners of the cattle mentioned other owners as;, Giwah Npong, Maliya Bayim, Kofi Ali Jimba, Badalibu Mensah, Kwabena Yaw Boy and Tafaribow Tating.



Mr Yaachie who was briefing the media at Tatale in the Tatale/Sanguli District of the Northern Region indicated that the Fulani man had been taking care of their cattle for the past 10 years and they least expected him to abscond with their animals.



Narrating his personal ordeal, Mr Yaachie said the Fulani man borrowed his motorbike to travel to Kparibotabu, a village in the district to pick up his wife, but never returned.



He said when he followed up to the herdsman’s house the next morning, he realised that the house was empty, and both the cattle and motorbike were nowhere to be found.



He said he then returned and reported to the Tatale Police before mounting a search.

Obore Gariba Yankosor II, the Paramount Chief of Tatale Traditional Council Area said the activities of the Fulani herdsmen in the area were becoming a worry especially coming at the heels of an attack that was mounted on the traders of the Tatale Township a month ago.



He said recently Armed Robbers suspected to be Fulanis attacked traders in the Tatale market and collected their phones, money and killed four residents during a shoot-out.



Obore Yankosor II therefore appealed to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to register all the Fulanis in their areas and issue them with identity cards so that they would be able to monitor their activities.



He also advised the residents who have their cattle with Fulanis to have their photographs so that whenever they escape with their cattle they can look for them both in Ghana and neighbouring countries with the photographs.

He appealed to the people in Togo to assist the owners of the cattle to arrest the Fulani man if he is seen in their area.