GUPS Calls On Government To Investigate Procurement Procedures

The Ghana Union of Professional Studies (GUPs) has called on government to investigate the procurement procedures followed in the sale of the school's land.



Mr Bismark Gyamfi the President of GUPS said the Union believed that government would find solution to the concerns of the students of the Ghana school of survey.



Mr Gyamfi was speaking at a press conference on the reopening of the Ghana School of Surveying and Mapping in Accra.



The Ghana School of Survey and Mapping was closed down on the orders of the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu on Tuesday, May 2 following a clash between students and some land guards.



Mr Amewu ordered the reassignment of staff while the students were asked to vacate their hostels.

This led to protests by the students with various student bodies joining to petition for a reversal of the Minister’s decision.

The move led to the re-opening of the School on Monday, June 12, for academic work to continue.



Mr Gyamfi said: ”We are very confident, optimistic, and hopeful and trust that this brouhaha concerning the land of the School will be brought to a proper redress under your government.”



He urged student leaders across the African continent, especially Ghana, not to allow the infiltration of partisan politics to block their sense of objectivity and true judgement on matters of national concerns.



Rather the student leaders should allow the real sense of logic, truth and selflessness to be their guide, in order to sustain their relevance to the people they led and the society at large.



He also expressed gratitude to the government for rescinding the earlier decision taken by the Minister for closing down the School.