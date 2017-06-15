Close Witch Camps To Ensure Freedom For Women

Related Stories Professor Ama Ata Aidoo, a renowned Writer, on Wednesday called on the Government to close all witches camps in the country and resettle the women with their families by the end of the year.



She expressed worry about the ill-treatment most women who were labeled as witches went through in society which infringed on their fundamental human rights.



Professor Aidoo made the call during her contribution to a panel discussion at the 2017 National Dialogue organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) on the theme; “Restoring the Ghanaian Identity: Our Values; Our Passion’’.



The forum provided a platform for Ghanaians to discuss values that defined them as people and called for restoration of these cherished values to engender national development.



Some eminent personalities that took part in the panel discussion included Professor Justice V.C.R.A.C Crabbe, Professor Steven Adei and Mr K .B Asante.



The meeting was chaired by Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area.



Prof. Aidoo cited a 67-year-old woman who was recently lynched at the Pelungu Market in the Upper East Region on Monday, May 29, and said such inhuman practices must be condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians so as to create a safe environment for the citizenry.



She said those practices were negative and must not be tolerated and called for all hands on deck to fight against the menace.



On the issue of mob justice, she said it was atrocious to visit instant justice on individuals perceived to have offended society and that those actions did not define the dignified Ghanaian.



She explained that values such as obedience to the rule of law, tolerance, nationalism, respect, courtesy, discipline, hard work, and decency amongst Ghanaians had dwindled and there was the need to restore and build those positive values for national development.



Mr K.B Asante, a Senior Statesman, said law breakers must be dealt with in accordance with the law without shielding offenders.



He said leaders must set examples worthy of emulation by being punctual, accountable, disciplined and eschew corrupt practices adding that those were but a few values that could build their integrity.



Professor Steven Adei, Dean of Arts and Sciences of Ashesi University, proposed a seven strategic approach to instill positive values in people beginning from the home, schools and institutions.



He mentioned core fundamental values such as responsibility, tolerance, discipline and courtesy, mobilising progressive forces for a positive crusade, and strengthening institutions that are mandated to champion the efforts of restoring the national identity.



Prof. Adei said there was need to strategically incorporate the fundamental values into a national programme which the Government and leadership of religious organisations and corporate institutions must rally behind to build a stable nation.



He said the NCCE must be supported to effectively deliver its core constitutional mandate especially carrying out civic education in the schools and society.



The event brought together people from all walks of life including security agencies, the diplomatic corps, representatives of religious institutions, traditional rulers, students, and the Council of State.



The participants urged the government to introduce civic education at the basic level to inculcate civic responsibility in pupils.



They called on parents to instill positive societal values in their children such as punctuality, honesty, accountability, and fairness.