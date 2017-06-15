Mother Of Jailed Ghanaian Footballer Breaks Down In Tears....Asks Nana Addo For Help (VIDEO)

Related Stories Madam Akosua Attaa, mother of jailed Ghanaian footballer in Sweden, Kwame Bonsu has claimed that his son was framed up by the embittered Swedish ex-wife.



In a heart-wrenching interview with Atinka TV, the 66-year-old woman broke down in tears when narrating the incident. The Gefle IF midfielder was sentenced to two years in prison by the district court in Gavle for allegedly raping and physically assaulting his Swedish wife.



Bonsu, 22, is to pay $28,000 to the woman as compensation and he will be deported back to Ghana never to return to the Scandinavian country after serving his jail term. But according to his mum, Bonsu has opened up to the family regarding the incident, and says he was only set up by the woman.



Madam Attaa asserted that her son is being wrongly accused by his bitter ex-wife who has trumped up liars. “When the news of his sentence was broken to me, I nearly passed out”, she said. “My son is a very humble child and I don’t even think he can hurt a fly so I’m shocked at reports of him being a rapist an all that”. “My son has opened up, he told us about all what happened and I believe him. He is being framed up. All the stories are being cooked”,



“I call on the president of Ghana, foreign ministry and sports ministry. I plead with the GFA and Mr Tony Baffoe to please get involved to help my son get justice.” Madam Akosua Attaa added.





