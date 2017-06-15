Journalists Barred From JB Danquah-Adu Murder Trial

Related Stories Journalists covering the trial of the two suspected murderers of the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu were today (Thursday, June 15) ejected from the courtroom at the Magistrate Court in Accra.



The presiding judge of the trial, Arit Asemoh directed Police officers stationed inside the courtroom to prevent all journalists from entering. The Police also evicted journalists who were already seated in the courtroom after the two suspects, Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bossu, were ushered in.



Justice Asemoh gave no reason for his decision.



The suspects were in court today after the Attorney-General (A-G) had initially filed a nolle prosequi to discontinue the prosecution on May 30. However, they were rearrested by heavily armed policemen immediately after that court sitting.



Below are some significant events in relation to the case:



*February 8, 2016: Mr Danquah-Adu was murdered in cold blood at his residence at Shiashie a suburb of Accra.



*February 11, 2016: Daniel Asiedu, aka Sexy Don Don, was arrested by the police at his hideout at Agbogloshie in connection with the murder of the legislator. The police claimed Asiedu had confessed to killing the MP.



*February 16, 2016: Asiedu made his first appearance before the Accra Central District Court, presided over by Mr Stephen Owusu. He confessed to killing the MP and explained that he had gone to steal and did not intend to kill the MP.



*March 1, 2016: The lawyer for Asiedu, Mr Augustine Obour, prayed the District Court to order a psychiatric examination on his client, arguing that an interaction that he had with Asiedu showed that Asiedu was not mentally sound.



*May 10, 2016: Vincent Bosso, aka Junior Agogo, appeared before the District Court accused of being Asiedu’s accomplice.



*May 17, 2016: Asiedu and Bosso appeared together at the District Court for the first time. Asiedu was charged with murder, while Bosso was charged with abetment of crime.



*March 15, 2017: Asiedu and Bosso committed to stand trial at the Accra High Court by the District Court. Asiedu changed his story, claiming that he did not kill the MP but that he was framed up for a crime he did not commit. He was charged with three counts of murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. Bosso was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.



*April 18, 2017: The trial of Asiedu and Bosso started at the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court.



*May 30, 2017: Accra High Court discharges Asiedu and Bosso after the A-G filed a nolle prosequi to discontinue the prosecution.