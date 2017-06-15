'Stone Mouse' School Has No Electricity; Computer Donation Diverted

There was confusion at the Assin Asamankese District Assembly Primary School Thursday morning, when the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), sent about twenty computers to the school only to discover that there was no power supply to the school.



A teacher in the school had used stones to illustrate a computer mouse during an Information Communication Technology (ICT) class. The teacher, Augustine Kusi, thought that improvising with stones was the best form to learn ICT the virtual way without seeing physically, how a computer and its accessories look like.



The Ghana Education Service (GES) directorate in the District had expressed disappointment with the media reportage on the issue.



The District Director of Education, Shirley Coleman for instance had said in a radio interview that the development had brought disgrace to the GES, especially as the school in question was one of the best in the district during the last Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



Madam Coleman added that the GES wasn’t aware the school did not have computers for ICT.



Graphic Online’s Central Regional Correspondent, Timothy Gobah reported that the GIFEC on Thursday morning sent about 20 computers to the school only to realise that there was no power supply to the three classroom block school.



A decision was therefore taken to move the computers to another school but teachers at the primary school, including Mr Augustine Kusi expressed anger that the computers were going elsewhere, Gobah reported.

The lack of basic school items and teaching materials in many schools in the Ghana education system was an open secret.

Video