Man Mistaken For Cote D'Ivoire's Fmr. president Laurent Gbagbo Attacked By Angry Citizens In France (Video)

gbagbo Related Stories A man suspected to be Cote D'Ivoire's former president Laurent Gbagbo, was attacked and beaten by angry citizens in France.



In the video below, several men seen with the Ivorian country's flag around their necks, joined forces and pounced on the man after he was spotted walking on the streets of Paris.



Recall that in 2011, Cote D'Ivoire's former president Laurent Gbagbo was faced with corruption charges, including four counts of crimes against humanity – murder, rape and other forms of sexual violence, persecution and “other inhuman acts” at the International Criminal Court in Hague.



In 2016, Gbagbo denied all charges leveled against him.



It was later revealed in the video as a case of mistaken identity, as the victim who escaped been lynched was later seen to be an innocent man whose only crime was for the uncanny resemblance to the former vice President.





