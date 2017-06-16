My Life Is Under Threat – Fmr State Housing Boss

Related Stories Dr Mark Akwei Ankrah, a former Managing Director of the State Housing Company Limited, has revealed that the East Legon Police have launched investigations into an attempt on his life.



Narrating the incident to Class FM on Thursday June 15, he said some assailants broke into his Trasacco residence around 4am on Tuesday June 13 with the intention to eliminate him.



Dr Ankrah said the assailants fled after he raised an alarm foiling their mission, but they managed to take three of his phones that contain sensitive information about some fraudulent transactions at the State Housing Company Limited. He is convinced the assailants wanted to kill him to bury the evidence.



He later reported the matter to the police, who have begun investigations into the matter.







