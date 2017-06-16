Sophia Akuffo Vetting Today

Related Stories Chief Justice nominee Sophia Akuffo will be vetted by the Appointments Committee of parliament today, Friday June 16, 2017.



She was supposed to have been vetted on Monday June 19 but parliament found it prudent to do the vetting early to prevent a prolonged power gap at the office of the Chief Justice following the retirement of Justice Georgina Theodora Wood.



Each member of the committee will be given 20 minutes to ask the incoming CJ questions.



Sophia Akuffo holds a Masters in Law (LLM) degree from Harvard University in the United States.



She has been a member of the Governing Committee of the Commonwealth Judicial Education Institute and the Chairperson of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Task Force.



In January 2006, she was elected one of the first judges of the African Court on Human and People’s Rights. Initially elected for two years, she was subsequently re-elected until 2014 and is at present serving as Vice-President of the Court.



She has written The Application of Information & Communication Technology in the Judicial Process – the Ghanaian Experience, a presentation to the African Judicial Network Ghana (2002). If confirmed by parliament, Justice Sophia Akuffo will be the fifth Chief Justice under the fourth republic after Isaac Kobina Abban who served between 1995 and 2001.



Edward Kwame Wiredu also served between 2001 and 2003 while George Kingsley Acquah was head of the judiciary from 2003 to 2007 before Georgina Theodora Wood was made CJ from 2007 to 2017.



If approved, Justice Akuffo will be the 13th Chief Justice of the history of the Republic of Ghana.







