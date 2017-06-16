Jesus Name ‘Saves’ Woman From Ritual Murder

Related Stories A woman who went missing and returned within one week has shared a chilling story about how she was ‘abducted’ by some people for rituals.



23-year-old Erica of Abuakwa claims she was blindfolded and kept with nine others in an uncompleted building at an unknown location without food and water for entire period.



Looking physically traumatized, she said she escaped unharmed just by God’s grace.



Erica revealed this in an interview with Kofi Gyimah, host of Nhyira Fm’s Wiase Mu Nsem.



Narrating her ordeal, she said her bosom friend who owes her money invited her to the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi for it.



On arrival at about 2: am on Saturday 3rd June, she met her friend at Adum, a suburb in Kumasi.



After collecting the money, Erica said she heard a loud male voice asking her where she was going and that was it.



All she could remember is her hands and legs being tied, blindfolded.



“From there I didn’t see anything again till I woke up in an uncompleted building in an unknown town” she stated.



When it go to time for her to be sacrificed, Erica said the ritual murderers laid her on their altar, she shouted ‘Jesus’ and the fetish priest quickly asked them to take her back because she has desecrated their altar.



Erica is convinced her friend wanted to use her for money rituals but is yet to report the matter to the police.