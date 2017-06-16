Don’t Use Contact Hours For Personal Businesses

Related Stories Teachers have been urged to desist from using contact hours to undertake personal businesses at the expense of teaching the pupils.



Dr Nana Kwaku Asiedu, the Principal of Foso College of Education (FOSCO), who gave the advice during the college’s ninth congregation, said such an unethical practice was an affront to the teaching profession.



“You must do away with all unethical and unprofessional acts and uphold in high esteem the ethics of the profession. You must be dedicated to your work by avoiding absenteeism,” he said.



Dr Asiedu said teachers needed to develop positive attitude towards their profession by exhibiting greater discipline, commitment and dedication to work.



He admonished them to adopt new methods of teaching to enhance the academic performance of students.



This, he said, could be feasible through continuous upgrading of the necessary teaching competences required to perform their vital role as curriculum facilitators.



Dr Aseidu said the upgrading programmes helped teachers with broad understanding of current issues to enable them to appreciate intellectual discourse in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).



He, therefore, urged the graduates not to be content with the Diplomas they were awarded but strive to pursue their dreams in spite of the challenges to bring societal transformation.



He gave the assurance that the College would continue to offer effective learning opportunities to professional teachers through quality teaching, monitoring and supervision in order to maintain the academic standards.



Dr Asiedu expressed displeasure about the encroachment on the College’s land and called on the Ghana Education Service and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that such practices were brought to an end.



He commended management and staff of the institution for their relentless efforts at engaging with stakeholders to provide holistic education to students.



Rt Reverend Samuel Aidoo-Bervell, the Bishop of Fosu Dioceses of the Methodist Church-Ghana, called on teachers to live exemplary lives to serve as role models for their students.



That, he said, was necessary to help students to concentrate on their studies in order to acquire the requisite knowledge and skills for their personal development.



He said quality education entailed effective teaching and learning, healthy interaction with students, parents and colleague teachers.



Rev. Aidoo-Bervell said teachers contributed immensely to moulding children’s character and, therefore, urged teachers to have patience, passion, love and a positive attitude towards the profession.



A total of 369 regular students who pursued a three-year Diploma in Basic Education programme and 267 who undertook the four-year course in Untrained Teacher Diploma in Basic Education graduated.



Awards were presented to graduates and staff who excelled in their various academic fields and activities.