Fire Fighters Save Near-Fire Disaster At GBC

Related Stories Fire Service personnel prevented a fire from a warehouse on Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) from getting out of control on Friday evening.



The warehouse of the media corporation at Kanda were engulfed by fire, prompting an emergency response to avert a disaster.



Three fire tenders were deployed to help salvage the situation as some staff looked on helplessly.



The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, as officials of the state broadcaster withheld information, and prevented journalists from other media houses from covering the incident.



Information from the GBC website indicates that the fire started around 6:30 when some sparks were sighted. Source: Citi News