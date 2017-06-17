 
Boy, 5, Found Dead After Ho Floods
 
17-Jun-2017  
A five-year-old boy has been found dead in a drain at an area known as GOIL Down after heavy rains hit the Volta Regional capital, Ho on Friday.


Personnel from the Fire service and National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) arrived on the scene and transported the body to Regional Hospital Morgue. The Regional NADMO Coordinator, Devine Bosson told Citi News that his men are on an assessment tour of the affected areas in the municipality.


The rains which started late in teh afternoon lasted for about two hours with drains overflowing and flooding some major streets within the city. Commuters on the Ho-Aflao road had a difficult time crossing the bridge near the Ho Polyclinic while residents were left stranded at both ends after sections of the road were disconnected by the waters.


Shops and homes along the storm drain around Mawuli estate and Ho Technical University, Bankoe, Anlokordzi, CK Road and other adjoining areas were all affected. One of the residents, Becky who works at a phamous Pharmacy in the town said she could not make it to the afternoon shift at her workplace because has been stranded at one end of the road. 
 
 
 
Source: Citi News
 
 

