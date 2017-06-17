Magistrate Prevents Coverage Of MP’s Murder Trial

Related Stories The magistrate sitting at the Accra Central District Court seven on Thursday prevented journalists covering the trial of the two suspects in the murder of the former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North.



The Magistrate Ms Arit Nsemoh is reported to have yelled at the newsmen “No journalist is allowed in my court”.



Ms Nsemoh also asked newsmen standing at the entrance of the court to leave the premises.



The two suspects are being held for the murder J. B. Danquah Adu.



Meanwhile Deputy Superintendent of Police George Amega told the court that the prosecution is waiting for the Attorney- General’s advice.



Mr Amega however denied the assertions of Daniel Asiedu aka sexy Dondon, the 1st accused that they have been prevented from seeing their lawyers, Asiedu had contended that they have not been able to speak to their lawyers.



The court adjourned the matter to June 29.



Asiedu and his accomplice Vincent Bosso aka junior Agogo are being held for abetment to murder whilst Asiedu is also being held for murder.