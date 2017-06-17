CLOGSAG To Embark On Nationwide Strike

Related Stories The Greater Accra Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike if government fails to pay their interim premium by August 4, 2017.



Mr Samuel Collison, the Greater Accra Regional Secretary of CLOGSAG at a press briefing in Accra, said government on August 18, 2016 signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Association for the payment of interim premium with effect from January 1, 2017.



Mr Collison said as at January 1, government had failed to implement the agreement, saying the payment of interim premium to members had already been negotiated for and agreed upon and see no reason why government had delayed in the payment.



He expressed concern about the delay and appealed to government to expedite action on the payment of the interim premium.