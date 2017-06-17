Prison Wall Collapses Damaging Bus

Related Stories The outer wall on the right wing of the Kumasi Central Prisons on Thursday night collapsed damaging a Tata bus, parked close to it.



Assistant Superintendent of Prisons (ASP) Richard Bukari, the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Prison Service, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, there were no casualties.



This has brought to the fore the urgent need to carry out repairs on the prison built about 116 years ago.



ASP Bukari said the collapse of the wall, was presenting serious security challenges and needed to be fixed quickly.



He indicated that people could now have access to the main prison yard and that was why any delay in re-erecting the fence could be unhelpful.



He, however, gave the assurance that adequate security measures had been put in place to prevent any breaches.



ASP Bukari complained about cracks that had developed on the walls of the male prison housing about 1,700 prisoners and expressed the fear that the structure could fall down without warning.



He said there was the need to renovate the entire prison facility.