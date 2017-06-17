CLOGSAG Gives Government Ultimatum Over Interim Premium Payment

Related Stories The Greater Accra Regional Executives of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana has given a July 4 ultimatum to the government for the payment of the interim premium to its members.



A statement signed by Samuel Collison, the Regional Secretary for the Greater Accra Region and copied to the Ghana News Agency said, they were saddened by the approach of the Minister of Finance in connection to the payment of the Interim Premium to members.



The statement noted that,“the government on August 18, last year signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Association for the payment of Interim Premium with effect from January 1, this year”.



It said the Minister for Finance had failed to implement the said MOU.



The statement reiterated that the payment of interim premium to the members was an agreed upon decision by the association and the government.