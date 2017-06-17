NSS Trial To Begin July 21

Related Stories The Accra High Court, Labour Division 1, has adjourned the hearing of the case involving 88 dismissed staff of the National Service Secretariat and the Attorney General to July 21 for trial to begin.



When the case was called on Friday, the presiding judge, Justice Gifty Dekyem directed both parties to a pre-trial conference and subsequent filing of witness statement on or before 13th of July, if no resolution is found at the pre- trial conference.



The dismissed staff sued the Attorney General on April 7, 2017 but the A-G failed to file a defence upon which the plaintiffs applied for a default judgement



The default application was called on May 11, but the A-G failed to appear.



The court therefore adjourned the hearing to May 22, at which the A-G applied for extension of time within which to file its defence.



The AG’s statement of defence vehemently denied the claims of the plaintiffs.



Among other things the plaintiffs claimed due process was followed having sighted publication of the vacancies in the Daily Graphic of October 10, 2016, went for interviews in November, 2016 and were duly given appointment by the board of the scheme in December, 2016.



The A-G refutes this assertion in that there was a petition by the administrator of the scheme, Rev. Simon McKandamah to the Public Services Commission at the time and has requested a stay on the recruitment for investigations to be concluded.



However immediately after the elections the plaintiffs were given appointment letters, based on this claims the AG argues that the recruitment did not follow due process.