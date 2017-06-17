Use Media To Promote Ghana’s Resources- Dzifa Attivor

Related Stories Mrs Dzifa Attivor, a former Minister of Transport has called on the media to use their networks to promote Ghana’s resources to attract more investors and generate interest in the country’s endowments.



“The focus on our natural resources will not only sell our performance to the outside world, but will also promote our resources, culture and traditions globally.”



Mrs Attivor made this call during a three-day orientation course for selected media personnel who would be trained to work at the newly established Volta One(V1 TV) station at Ho, Volta Regional Capital.



The V1 TV, the first in the Region and situated at the Heart of the Volta Regional Capital would initially begin transmission with programmes such as; Morning Dew, Genesis, Documentary, News Trail, Church without walls, the Journal and Friday Mosque.



It is training personnel who had already been auditioned to take up responsible positions at the network to promote the Volta Region, Ghana, Africa and the world at large.



Mrs Attivor, who is the Founder of the network gave the assurance that the performance of the station would go beyond the confines of the region to become one of the best Television stations in the country and Africa.



“All over the world, the international media have placed premium on projecting Ghana and Africa for that matter in a negative form, but I can assure you that our station will promote all the good things about the Volta Region, our country and Africa.”



The former Minister said there were a lot of positives about the Volta region that were yet to be covered and gave the assurance that her outfit would do so towards the promotion of growth and development.



Dr Kuku Biney, Chief Executive Officer of Broadcom Satellite network advised the media personnel to promote all positive aspects of Ghanaians to allay the fears of investors and visitors who had doubts about the capabilities of Ghana and Ghanaians.



“We must promote positivity in everything…and should have the power to learn and earn, train and gain… among other things.”



Mr Rocky Wilson, Founder and Director of Broadcom Network Limited called for teamwork and good leadership for them to achieve their goals in broadcasting.



He urged them to be honest and passionate to their work for the founders to achieve their aim of establishing the station.